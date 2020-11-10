Rexburg City Council meeting sheds light on elderly and disabled residents’ needs

On Wednesday, the Rexburg City Council assembled to discuss various items and measures relevant to the Rexburg area.

Randy Reid, an advocate for public transportation, gave a special presentation on the need to aid some disabled and senior citizens of Rexburg with transportation, including transportation to medical appointments.

A manager of the Brenchley Apartments, which provides independent living for disabled people and seniors, spoke about the situation specifically affecting her tenants.

“We have several people that are on the borderline of needing to go to assisted living, but they live alone and don’t have family to get them,” said the manager. “We had one lady that they found walking around the roundabout to get to Walmart in the middle of a snowstorm in a nightgown … I’ve got one blind couple that is actually moving back to Washington … so there’s a safety concern for me and my tenants.”

The council agreed that this was an issue that needed addressing.

“I didn’t know this was a problem,” said one council member.

The Brenchley manager explained that since her residents are often low-income senior citizens, they commonly don’t have access to internet or don’t know how to use the internet to get the word out.

Mayor Jerry Merrill said there are ongoing meetings and studies to more fully understand the need for public transportation in Rexburg, not just for these seniors and disabled people, but also for students. He further echoed the sentiments of other council members to find a way to organize online or otherwise in a way to more directly help out with rides for the short-term needs of these people, acknowledging that it may take some time for the public transportation issue as a whole to be figured out. A report with the relevant data will come out this month.

City council member Christopher Mann, who conducted the meeting, expressed the need to understand the data first before spending the money.

“I think it would be hard to make our citizens subsidize anything that goes out into the county for pickups,” Mann said. “I know that sounds bad, but we just have to make sure we’re being fair, so I just think we need more information,” Mann said.