Opinion

Rexburg climbers, you’re welcome

By Jackson Allen
BYU-Idaho is quite remarkable. We have brilliant teachers and classes, visits from Apostles and we start classes with prayers to bring in the Spirit. But there is something less known about our campus that makes it great — we are close to several top-notch climbing crags.

While this might not be exciting to every student walking through the Hyrum Manwaring Student Center, a handful of student dirtbags and non-traditional athletes take great pride in this fact. So, for students new to school in Southeastern Idaho or just new to climbing, here is a list of four local climbing spots:

*Disclaimer* In the article, I’m going to be talking about the difficulty levels of different climbing routes. A 5.7 is considered a novice climb. As the number after the “5.” gets higher, the difficulty goes up as well. For example, a 5.12 is considered an expert level climb that will be extremely difficult for most.

Pointless Crag

Situated past Stinking Springs and Heise Hotsprings, this climbing wall has a little something for everyone. The crag contains routes from the 5.7 “Alien Pod” to the 5.12d “Hustle and Flow” and everything in between. The routes at Pointless vary from short with big jug holds to tall, overhung accents with crimps and mono holds. On top of this, every way is bolted, allowing lead climbing and top roping. Whether new to climbing or a seasoned veteran, you can find something you like here.

Paramount Rock

This wall is worth the exhausting approach it takes to get there. With 14 sport climbs and a single bouldering route, Paramount has a lot to offer. On average, the routes there are pretty long, with “Spraypaint,” a 5.10d, having 17 bolts to the top, and “Positively Negative,” a 5.11b, having 16 bolts. Climbers can use a 50-meter rope on all but three routes, where a 70-meter rope is needed.

Boot Camp

Don’t let the name spook you. While I’ve never been to military boot camp myself, I’ve heard it isn’t that fun. This crag is the opposite. First off, getting to the climb is exciting. Arriving to the base of the climbing wall requires you to repel from the top where you park. However, if you’re not feeling that adventurous right off the bat, there is a long winding path through the bushes to get to the bottom. The climbs are fun but can be a bit chossy — meaning loose and crumbly. Boot Camp is for the more experienced climber since all nine routes fall between 5.9 and 5.11c.

City of Rocks

The City of Rocks isn’t necessarily close, but it would be a mark of disrespect not to mention this mecca of climbing. With close to 50 routes available to climb, there is something there for any climber: trad or sport, top rope or boulder, hard or easy. The City is three hours south of Rexburg, but totally worth the drive time and gas money.

There are dozens of other climbing locations scattered throughout Southeastern Idaho, but we should count ourselves fortunate that we have these four close — well, sort of close — crags nearby. So, as soon as it gets warmer and eventually stops snowing, get out and climb!

