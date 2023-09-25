On Friday, multiple small businesses came together at the Wolfe It Down food court to host a Taylor Swift Eras tour party, complete with vendors and a dance party.

The event began with food and shopping from vendor booths and food trucks, and ended with the playlist for Taylor Swift era’s tour setlist. In true keeping with the eras tour concerts, attendees were invited to come dressed as their favorite era and bring friendship bracelets to trade.

“I ​think ​it’s ​nice ​because ​I’m ​kind ​of ​an ​antisocial ​person,” said Olivia Aldridge, a freshman studying elementary education. “​I ​haven’t ​gone ​to ​anything ​this ​entire ​school ​year, ​then ​I’m ​like ​Taylor Swift? Sign me up.”





The event also served as an opportunity for local “swifties” to experience the comradery and glamor of an event like the eras tour since many of Taylor Swift’s fans weren’t able to purchase tickets to her concert before they sold out.

“Everything’s ​kind ​of ​school-centered (in Rexburg),” said Hannah Pinnell, a freshman studying general education. “This ​is for ​the ​girls ​that ​don’t ​want ​to ​go ​to ​school ​stuff ​or ​that ​aren’t ​part ​of ​the school. They ​can ​come ​and ​talk ​about ​Taylor ​Swift, ​which ​kind ​of ​brings ​everyone ​together.”

Vendors who participated in the event were local food trucks included Graze Cafe, Park’s Place Smokehouse and Steak N’ Berries. Revive & Thrive Clothing featured a booth for shopping thrift clothing and Mariposa Glam Bar had a station for hair tinsel and charms that could be put in on site.

Brooke Rockwood, owner of Brookie’s Cookies who also had a booth at the event, says it started as an idea between her and two local business owners.

“Tori ​who ​owns ​Graze ​Cafe ​kind ​of ​had ​this ​idea,” Rockwood said. “And ​then ​my ​friend ​Allie ​and ​I, ​who ​owns ​Rori, ​were ​out ​to ​lunch ​at ​Graze. We ​all ​just ​kind ​of ​started ​brainstorming. ​We ​just ​reached ​out ​to ​vendors ​and ​made ​a ​day ​and ​here ​we ​are.“

With temperatures dropping to the mid-forties this week in Rexburg, there was some questioning if this outdoor event would need to make adjustments for the cold and rain.

“We have been up​ in ​a ​debate ​for ​the ​last ​week,” Rockwood said. ​”What ​do ​we ​do? ​Do ​we ​go ​indoors? ​Outdoors? ​But ​with ​the ​food ​trucks ​and ​everything, ​we (decided) ​we’re ​just ​going ​to ​do ​it, and ​people ​are ​here, ​so ​it’s ​great, we’re ​happy.”





In spite of the weather, attendees decided to brave the cold for this unique event because of their love for Taylor Swift and her music.

“I ​think ​it’s ​just ​so ​different ​from ​everything ​else ​(BYU-Idaho has) ​been ​doing. ​So ​it’s ​a ​good ​change ​of ​pace that we come out and do this,” said Talia Legg, a freshman studying biology.

The event began at 5 p.m. and ended at 8 p.m. at the Wolfe It Down food court. Located at 250 S Main next to Wolfe Lighting and Accents, the food court is a new addition to the restaurant scene in Rexburg. Read more about the food court here.