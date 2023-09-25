On Friday, multiple small businesses came together at the Wolfe It Down food court to host a Taylor Swift Eras tour party, complete with vendors and a dance party.
The event began with food and shopping from vendor booths and food trucks, and ended with the playlist for Taylor Swift era’s tour setlist. In true keeping with the eras tour concerts, attendees were invited to come dressed as their favorite era and bring friendship bracelets to trade.
“I think it’s nice because I’m kind of an antisocial person,” said Olivia Aldridge, a freshman studying elementary education. “I haven’t gone to anything this entire school year, then I’m like Taylor Swift? Sign me up.”
The event also served as an opportunity for local “swifties” to experience the comradery and glamor of an event like the eras tour since many of Taylor Swift’s fans weren’t able to purchase tickets to her concert before they sold out.
“Everything’s kind of school-centered (in Rexburg),” said Hannah Pinnell, a freshman studying general education. “This is for the girls that don’t want to go to school stuff or that aren’t part of the school. They can come and talk about Taylor Swift, which kind of brings everyone together.”
Vendors who participated in the event were local food trucks included Graze Cafe, Park’s Place Smokehouse and Steak N’ Berries. Revive & Thrive Clothing featured a booth for shopping thrift clothing and Mariposa Glam Bar had a station for hair tinsel and charms that could be put in on site.
Brooke Rockwood, owner of Brookie’s Cookies who also had a booth at the event, says it started as an idea between her and two local business owners.
“Tori who owns Graze Cafe kind of had this idea,” Rockwood said. “And then my friend Allie and I, who owns Rori, were out to lunch at Graze. We all just kind of started brainstorming. We just reached out to vendors and made a day and here we are.“
With temperatures dropping to the mid-forties this week in Rexburg, there was some questioning if this outdoor event would need to make adjustments for the cold and rain.
“We have been up in a debate for the last week,” Rockwood said. ”What do we do? Do we go indoors? Outdoors? But with the food trucks and everything, we (decided) we’re just going to do it, and people are here, so it’s great, we’re happy.”
In spite of the weather, attendees decided to brave the cold for this unique event because of their love for Taylor Swift and her music.
“I think it’s just so different from everything else (BYU-Idaho has) been doing. So it’s a good change of pace that we come out and do this,” said Talia Legg, a freshman studying biology.
The event began at 5 p.m. and ended at 8 p.m. at the Wolfe It Down food court. Located at 250 S Main next to Wolfe Lighting and Accents, the food court is a new addition to the restaurant scene in Rexburg. Read more about the food court here.