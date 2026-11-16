A new website for selling housing contracts is available for student use, along with an app in development, according to creator Shane Baker.

A few issues prompted the idea for the website when the BYUI alumnus and his wife moved back to the area. The lack of filtering on existing options like Facebook or BYUI boards made selling contracts more difficult. Search results for specific apartments, semesters or prices were rare, along with relatively inaccurate prices that did not include transfer fees or security deposits.

The idea led to the creation of the Rexburg Contract Exchange. This website is a place where students can buy, sell and advertise housing contracts around campus.

The home page of the Rexburg Contract Exchange website. Image Credit: Aliza Saunders

A few contracts are posted on the contract exchange website now, with an app in the works.

“The goal of this website/app would be to make selling and finding a housing contract easier. Saving the students time and effort, so they can focus on being students,” Baker said.

Student Living Manager Kriss Pond of the Housing & Student Living Office noted that the university is working on updating its current website, where students can also find student-approved housing information.

Opening page of the BYUI Housing Board website. Image Credit: Aliza Saunders

“BYUI Housing Board has a list of options, and a new website is coming soon,” Pond said.

Baker hopes this resource can help students and is excited to share it.

“We are going to try and advertise more when the apps are ready," Baker said. "I think as of now many students don't know about it.”