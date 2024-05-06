This Friday, from 4-8 p.m. in Rexburg, there will be a Farmer’s Market featuring local vendors.

The vendors will be selling their products and produce inside a facility. The market will have numerous vendors this season, including:

— Audrey’s Apples

— Barn Owl Woodcraft

— Bee Box Honey

— Big Creek Smoothies

— Black Bear Family Farms

— Cookie Co Idaho Falls

— Divine Design

— El Desayunero

— Family Crisis Center

— Fostering Idaho

— Heritage Home Family Farm

— International Language Programs

The farmer’s market begins May 10 and will continue every Friday until Sept. 27. This event will be located at 452 W 2nd N.

According to the Rexburg Farmer’s Market Facebook page, the first comers will receive free locally-grown flowers while supplies last.

Some of the sponsors this season will include Madison Armory, Idaho Central Credit Union and Great Resort Vacations.

For more information, visit the Rexburg Farmer’s Market website and Instagram page.