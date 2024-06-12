Saturday, the Rexburg Free Clinic opened its doors to community members to inform the public about the services the clinic offers.

The clinic offered free hot dogs, games and small prizes along with tours and information about their services.

Two food trucks joined the festivities, Belen’s Tamales and More and Creamy Daze.

The clinic’s newly renovated donations depot was open for donations and browsing. Customers may donate if they wish, but everything at the depot is free.

The clinic is open for donation drop-offs every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Seven BYU-Idaho students are currently interning at the free clinic.

Elijah Newell, a communication major interning at the clinic, explained that their supervisor helps them shape their internships into something valuable to their future careers and development. Additionally, the clinic‘s location is conveniently close to campus.

The clinic provides opportunities to practice an array of skills such as event planning or public relations, in addition to medical-related tasks. Interns come from various majors ranging from public health to business management.

Students may apply for an internship on the Rexburg Free Clinic’s website here.

Although the clinic is located in the middle of downtown, on main street right next to Taco Bell, the undecorated gray walls and overall uninviting appearance tend to drive people away, according to Newell.

“It‘s in a basement, so … when people hear that they’re like, ‘Oh my gosh,’“ Newell said. “Not many people feel comfortable with getting services from something that does things for free.”

The Rexburg Free Clinic’s building used to be a high school that was donated to the clinic by the city of Rexburg, and despite its plain exterior, it houses a wide variety of professional health services.

“They do their best to get to know patients on the individual basis. Not like you’re just a number at the DMV, but that you got the best personal care that you possibly could,” said Robert Little, a former Rexburg Free Clinic intern who came to the open house.

The Rexburg Free Clinic puts on several annual events. For fall semester, the clinic gathers 12 to 15 other agencies similar to the free clinic to set up informational booths in the gymnasium above the clinic.

During the winter semester, the clinic hosts a black-tie gala, and the newest event is the spring semester open house.

Donations can be made to the clinic in person or through their Venmo.