The Rexburg Free Clinic’s first open house is June 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All community members are invited to tour the clinic and learn about the services offered.

There will be activities for all ages. Tours of the facility will teach attendees about each room and the services offered there. Children can win a prize by collecting stamps from each of the rooms.

More games and food trucks will be in the parking lot.

The clinic is serving hot dogs at noon.

“We’re not in competition with, like, the hospital, or Madison Health or anything like that,” said Melanie Averett, one of the clinic’s board members. “We work together with each other.”

The clinic provides the following services:

— Primary care in both family practice and internal medicine

— Mental health services including access to medication, family, marriage, youth and autism counseling

— Women’s health including pre-marital exams, OB-GYN counseling and testing for sexually transmitted infections

— Physical therapy

— Dietary counseling

Anyone may access the clinic’s services and may call (208) 716-8723 to schedule an appointment.

The clinic is located at 60 W Main Street, right next to Taco Bell.

“I think people if people were more aware that we did have the (mental health) services, they would be more utilized for sure because it’s really hard to get into places for counseling,” Averett said.

The clinic is opening a donation depot and will be accepting donations of everything from clothes and medical equipment to books and appliances during the open house.

Baby clothes are in highest demand, according to Averett.

The clinic first opened in May 2019. Dr. Andrew Bradbury M.D. and Greg Klinger founded the clinic.

All of the clinic’s practitioners are fully qualified volunteers.

The clinic accepts other types of volunteers including interns, cleaners and pre-med students.

The city of Rexburg donated the clinic’s building.

To volunteer, visit the clinic’s website here.

Donations to the Rexburg Free Clinic can be made through Venmo here.