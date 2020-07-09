Rexburg gets foamy

On July 11 Rexburg Races will host a “Foamy 5K,” a flat racecourse routed for all ages and fitness levels.

The course will feature bubble walls and foam cannons that will shoot out at runners.

According to the Rexburg Races website, “The Foamy 5k starts with a giant foam cannon showering you with foam as a DJ plays fun music at our pre-party. Then when it’s time to run you’ll experience three bubble walls of colored suds in red, green, blue, and yellow.”

The first heat starts at 9 a.m., ending with an 11 a.m. heat for both adults and kids ages 3 to 17 years old.

9:00 a.m. Heat

9:20 a.m. Heat

9:40 a.m. Heat

10:00 a.m. Heat

10:20 a.m. Heat

10:40 a.m. Heat

11:00 a.m. Heat

The route for the race starts at Rexburg Rapids water park. It will loop through the Nature Park and end near Riverside Park.

Those wanting to participate can register on the Foamy 5K website. It is recommended that children wear glasses or swim goggles to protect their eyes. Kids‘ admissions are eligible for 50% off with promo code “MadisonCares.” The cost of registration is $25 for all ages. There is also a referral link on the website that can get you $5 off when registering.

Michelle Roberts, a senior studying economics, signed up to participate in the 5K with her husband and friends.

“I’ve only really run traditional 5K’s, so this will be a fun twist,” Roberts said. “I’m used to being packed in with other participants, but I imagine and hope that this one will be different given the current pandemic.”

A limited amount of spots in each heat will allow space between runners to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Jon Faldmo, the race director, is coordinating the Foamy 5K with the help of volunteers. For those who want to volunteer, email recreation@rexburg.org.

“This is a first for Rexburg,” Faldmo said. “We wanted to bring something to the community that would get people excited to get outside this summer. The race is going to be awesome for BYU-I students that are looking for something different to do, and great for young families too! It’ll be a lot of fun for people to run through a giant wall of foam with their family and friends.”

According to Faldmo, the race is promoting mental wellness. Proceeds will go to My Madison Cares, a program designed to develop a mental health care system that works better for families and their loved ones.

“I do think it’s a good excuse to get out of the house and get in some exercise since we’ve been stuck inside for so long,” Roberts said. “It’s a unique enough experience that I think it’s also a good excuse to build memories, especially if you have someone else to register with.”