Homes and businesses on the Southwestern side of Rexburg have been evacuated due to a gas leak at the Intermountain Gas storage facility.

According to a press release from the Madison Fire Department, the leak came from an Intermountain Gas truck. The fire department is currently trapping the gas with a containment basin and dissipating it into the air — a practice agreed upon previously between Intermountain Gas and the Madison Fire Department.

“There is no measurable amount of gas on any of our detectors in the area, and there is currently no threat to life or property,” said Chief Corey Child.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department has joined with the Rexburg Police Department to conduct road closures in the affected area.

The fire department currently does not have an estimated timeline to conclude the evacuation order and road closures, but the department believes there is no threat to people or property.