Rexburg hosts drive by art show

On June 5, members of the community selected folding chairs from a field on 1 N. 1 W. St. in Rexburg to participate in a program, “The Art of Gathering,” hosted by the Rexburg Cultural Arts Center.

In association with the program, Jed Platt, the new Cultural Arts Director, created a drive-by art exhibit called “Take A Seat” to launch the city’s new art expedition. Participants took chairs home to decorate their canvas with the theme “community.”

After participants decorate their chairs, they are asked to return the finished piece to the same field on June 12 by 10 a.m., where the chairs will be displayed until June 13.

Members of the community can vote for their favorite chair on the Rexburg Arts Instagram account by June 13 at 9 p.m. After the show, participants can take their chairs home.

For the art exhibit, Platt found over one hundred dusty chairs through the recent remodeling of The Romance Theater.

“They were heading to the recycling bin,” Platt said. “So I thought, ‘Let’s get art value out of them.'”

Platt said that the Arts Center is going to launch a monthly community art experience like this one.

“It’s important to express art to tell our story, and there are so many creative members in the community,” Platt said. “Especially in this time of isolation.”

The next collective exhibit will feature art made by community members during the stay-at-home order. Entries will be accepted June 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Tabernacle on 25 N. Center St. The show will run from July 2-3.