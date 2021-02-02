Rexburg invites all to share the love at community Valentine’s exchange

The Rexburg Cultural Arts Department will hold a community Valentine’s exchange Feb. 1 through Feb. 13 in front of the Romance Theater, located at the corner of Center Street and Main Street every day from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

There will be a wall of mailboxes set up directly underneath the marquee.

“The idea is to take a love note from one of the mailboxes and leave one for someone else to find,” said Jed Platt, the Cultural Arts Director for the City of Rexburg.

Participants are encouraged to use their creativity, therefore, messages are not limited to just a love note. Platt invites Rexburg residents of all ages to create messages in any form such as drawings and poems. There will be materials available outside the theater such as paper, scissors and glue sticks, but Platt encourages participants to prepare in advance due to the cold weather.

“In a time of extended physical distancing, many feel isolated,” Platt said.

Rexburg’s Cultural Arts wants to take this opportunity to help the community come together and be more united despite current circumstances. The main message is to be more connected and remember that love overcomes everything.

Platt feels it is necessary to share the love in the community.

For more updates on this event, check the Rexburg Cultural Arts Instagram page.