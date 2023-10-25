A 22-year-old Rexburg man was arrested last Tuesday for sexual exploitation of a child.

Benjamin Hicks faces charges related to the sexual exploitation of a child following a three-month-long investigation. This was led by the Rupert Police Department in collaboration with the Rexburg Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of the Idaho Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, according to an RPD news release.

The Rupert Police Department thanked its partner law enforcement agencies for their assistance in the case.

“The cooperative efforts of these agencies played an essential role in ensuring the successful execution of the arrest warrant,” RPD said in the news release.

Hicks was booked into the Madison County Jail.

No other details are currently available. Those with pertinent information may contact the Rupert Police Department at (208) 434-2330.