Surrounded by the gold and red fallen leaves in Rexburg, the annual Fall Market returned this Saturday, showcasing the entrepreneurial spirit of local vendors.

The market was held in the Madison Junior High gymnasium from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and featured over 90 vendors, including food trucks stationed at the entrance of the school.

The market featured carnival games, whimsical Halloween decorations and an abundance of autumn-themed merchandise. As an additional incentive for attendees, the first 25 people that entered the market received a prize.

Among these vendors was Scott Sweet, a painter with a passion for natural beauty. During the event — in between chatting with curious shoppers — he worked on a landscape painting of the mountains.

“I ​love ​live ​painting because ​it ​helps ​people ​see ​that ​it’s ​actually ​a ​process,” Sweet said. “​It’s ​not ​just ​a ​picture. ​I ​have ​to ​do ​each ​color ​and ​shape … (this) ​is ​actually ​my ​biggest ​piece ​I’ve ​ever ​done.“

Sweet combines his love for photography, painting and nature by transforming photos of local natural landmarks into acrylic paintings.

“I’m ​here ​today ​because ​I ​just ​want ​to ​share ​the ​beauty ​of ​what ​this ​place ​is,” Sweet said. “We ​live ​in ​a ​fantastic ​part ​of ​the ​country. ​It’s ​incredible.”

Next to Sweet’s live painting booth was Krystar Kreations, a custom apparel and decor business run by third-grade teacher Krystal Fullmer.

“So I ​started ​sewing ​as ​part ​of ​a ​crafty release,” Fullmer said. “Then ​I ​ended ​up ​doing ​some ​shirts ​because ​I ​have ​that ​silhouette (equipment), ​and ​my ​sister ​was ​like, ‘​Hey, ​can ​you ​make ​the ​shirt ​for ​my ​husband, ​for ​his ​business?’ … then ​it ​became ​an ​addiction.”





Fullmer shared that while her business is a way to fuel creativity, it also serves as a means of supporting her dream to have a family.

“I ​use ​my ​business ​mostly ​as infertility ​funding,” Fullmer said. “​We’re ​struggling ​with ​infertility, ​so ​it ​just ​funds ​a ​lot ​of ​our ​journey.”

There was no cost to enter the market or to enjoy the games at the event.



While the market has left for the season, it will return in the spring. For more information on the Rexburg Market, follow them on Instagram.