Rexburg Mayor Jerry Merrill seeks re-election

As local elections are coming up, current Rexburg Mayor Jerry Merrill is running for re-election against Travis Brown, a BYU-Idaho student.

“The thing that I enjoy most about being mayor is working with a lot of different people on a lot of different ideas and trying to plan for the future of Rexburg,” Merrill said.

Merrill first held the title of mayor after winning the election four years ago. He hopes to make changes to Rexburg in the future if re-elected.

“We’re always trying to look 30 to 50 years into the future and asking what’s going to be the best decision right now that’s going to affect the people that live here in future years,” Merrill said.

Merrill and his team have been working on projects they think will improve living for the people of Rexburg, visitors and the students of BYU-I.

“I feel like we’ve done a lot of good things and I would like to stay on the same track, we’re trying to redevelop our downtown so it’s more inviting to both the public and new businesses, we’re trying to make plans for better transportation as well,” Merrill said.

Merrill tries to be out in the community as much as possible, talking to people about concerns or ideas they may have to improve the city.

“We’re always listening, I get quite a few phone calls from people who are concerned about issues and I always return the calls and emails,” Merrill said. “Our City Council and I try to be out in the community and listening to people.”

Merrill also expressed his appreciation for being able to work with the BYU-I staff and students.

“I would actually like to say thank you to all the BYU-I students because I always tell people when I travel that we have the best student body in the world,” Merrill said.

Voting will open for Rexburg residents November 5. For more information on voting locations visit Madison County’s Election webpage.