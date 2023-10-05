Candidates for Rexburg mayor and city council will convene at the Romance Theater on Oct 12 at 7 p.m. to share their campaign goals and answer questions.

The Rexburg Chamber of Commerce organizes this event every city election as a chance to give an unbiased look at each of the candidates. They will serve hors d’oeuvres at 6:30 p.m. before the discussion.

Nate Eaton, a reporter for East Idaho News, will moderate the panel discussion. He recently covered the Daybell case and has won the Southeastern Idaho Distinguished Under 40 award.

Nathan Martin, Eric Erickson, Brian Thackeray, Bryanna Johnson and Rob Woodall, candidates for three city council positions, will attend. David Reeser will not attend due to a miscommunication between him and the Chamber of Commerce.

All three candidates for mayor — Luke Evans, Mayor Jerry Merrill and Mike Glasscock — plan to attend.