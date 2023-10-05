Candidates for Rexburg mayor and city council will convene at the Romance Theater on Oct 12 at 7 p.m. to share their campaign goals and answer questions.

The Rexburg Chamber of Commerce organizes this event every city election as a chance to give an unbiased look at each of the candidates. They will serve hors d’oeuvres at 6:30 p.m. before the discussion.

Nate Eaton, a reporter for East Idaho News, will moderate the panel discussion. He recently covered the Daybell case and has won the Southeastern Idaho Distinguished Under 40 award.

Top from left: Mayor Jerry Merrill, Luke Evans and Mike Glasscock, mayoral candidates. Below from left: Eric Erickson, Brian Thackeray, Rob Woodall and Councilwoman Bryanna Johnson, city council candidates Photo credit: Spencer Driggs

Nathan Martin, Eric Erickson, Brian Thackeray, Bryanna Johnson and Rob Woodall, candidates for three city council positions, will attend. David Reeser will not attend due to a miscommunication between him and the Chamber of Commerce.

All three candidates for mayor — Luke Evans, Mayor Jerry Merrill and Mike Glasscock — plan to attend.

