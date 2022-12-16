Rexburg mourns the loss of ‘Soupman’

Juston Wadsworth, affectionately known as the ‘Soupman,’ passed away unexpectedly on December 13, 2022. To celebrate his life, family members gave away his soup to the community.

Juston Wadsworth was born on August 28, 1978, and passed away unexpectedly on December 13, 2022. The father of three children and the owner of Rexburg’s very own soup shop, “Soup For You,” Wadsworth positively impacted the sleepy college town of Rexburg, Idaho.

Inside the red brick shop with yellow antique tiling, the ambiance was heavy but full of love. Parents, children, family and college students created a line outside of the door, all for Wadsworth and his house-made soup.

The food options for the little soup shop’s last day of business were: Curried Seafood, Chicken Soup For the Soul, Cheesy Jalapeno and Bacon, Herbed Lentil, New Mexican Corn, and Creamy Tomato Pesto.

“Soup For You” was still filled with the same recognizable plants and collectible art, but this time, a shrine was made in Wadsworth’s name at the center of the store. Rexburg locals gave their condolences and graciously donated funds for Wadsworth’s funeral.

The memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Hawker Funeral Home in Blackfoot, Idaho. Those wishing to donate can do so via Venmo to Nikki Wadsworth — @kanikki.