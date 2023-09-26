The trial for a Rigby man accused of murdering a Rexburg man is set to begin in late October.

Pierre Lake, a 19-year-old Rigby man accused of murdering 65-year-old Rexburg resident Ralph Brian, is scheduled to go on trial on Oct. 23.

Lake’s trial was delayed several times to allow his attorney, Jim Archibald, additional time to prepare. Archibald said in July that the state had given him 3,753 pages of medical reports in May along with 149 jail video visits and 96 recorded phone calls in June.

East Idaho News reported that both the state and Archibald said at a pretrial conference on Sept. 18 that they were ready to go to trial in October.

Police said that on Sept. 20, 2021, Lake told his brother that he was going “to go ‘cap’ somebody.” At around 5 a.m. Lake entered Brian’s mobile home off of North 12th West in Rexburg and stabbed Karen Brian multiple times with a knife. He then shot Ralph Brian in the head with Brian’s own revolver.

Police said that after arresting Lake at his home the next evening, he admitted to the attack.

While Karen Brian survived, Ralph Brian died from his injuries in November 2021.

In addition to his first-degree murder charge, Lake is accused of attempted murder, burglary and grand theft.