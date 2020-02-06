Rexburg official explains potential pitfall in upcoming census

With the Census coming up in the next couple of months, the city of Rexburg urges citizens to participate and not repeat the mistakes of the 2010 Census.

In a press release for the city of Rexburg, it explains the amount of money that could be lost in upcoming years if those living in Rexburg on April 1 don’t fill out the Census claiming Rexburg as their current place of living.

The Census Bureau estimated a number of 28,687 for Madison County’s population in 2018. This number was over 4,000 people too low. If these same 4,000 uncounted people don’t participate in the upcoming Census, Rexburg will lose money.

“What does this mean? Due to this undercount, the city of Rexburg stands to lose out on over $398,000 in directly redistributed state money (based solely or in part on population), and over $6,560,000 in federal money (again, based solely or in part on population), each year,” stated Daniel Torres, an economic developer for the city of Rexburg in the press release. “That is over $69,000,000 over 10 years.”

The city of Rexburg has created a complete count committee to ensure community involvement in the Census.