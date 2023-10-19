Small-town magic was at work in Rexburg on Saturday evening at the potato harvest celebration known as Oktuberfest, held at the iconic Tabernacle Civic Center grounds.

The event featured multiple potato-themed games for families and kids, such as potato painting and the potato derby. The potato derby is an event similar to a pinewood derby where potatoes are decorated and given wheels, then raced down a derby track to compete to win.

“I ​think ​it’s ​fun,” said Anna Wakefield, a senior studying humanities who attended the festival. “I ​like ​the ​culture shock. ​Specifically ​for ​college ​students, ​because ​we’re ​on ​campus ​a ​lot ​and ​everything’s ​very ​much ​centered ​toward. Then ​you ​come ​out ​and ​have ​something ​that’s ​not ​just ​college ​students: It’s ​family, ​it’s ​kids.”

On the cement entrance to the tabernacle framed by string lights and hay bales, attendees came to dance and two-step with their friends and loved ones. Also on the dance floor was Elizabeth Fuller, a dance caller, who taught different dances such as the Virginia Reel to anyone willing to learn.

Vince Crofts and his band performed live Bluegrass and folk music on the steps of the Tabernacle.

Other activities at the festival included potato sack races, gourd bowling, face painting, tater trot and a photo booth to help commemorate the evening. The event was free for attendees, including all the games.

The community aspect of Oktuberfest was especially magnified through “Spuds n’ Songs,” the Madison Junior High Orchestra fundraiser dinner in the field behind the Tabernacle. The funds raised go toward the orchestra’s trip to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City during spring break next year.

The potato bar dinner came with dessert and live music performed by the Teton Shadow Band. The meal cost $12 per person, with kids five and under eating for free.

“We ​have ​such ​a ​great ​community,” said Ariel Loveland, orchestra director at Madison Junior High School. “​People ​are ​so ​generous. The ​Teton ​Shadow ​Band ​has ​been ​playing ​beautiful ​music, ​and ​the ​students ​are ​working ​so ​hard. ​Things ​are ​going ​really ​well.”

Loveland confirmed that $5,000 was raised during the two-and-a-half-hour event on Saturday. Then Monday morning, a donor offered to match that amount, bringing the donation count to $10,000.

While these donations made a big impact on the fundraising goals, they will still need more for their cross-country trip. Loveland recommended that those interested in donating buy a raffle ticket from the school.

“(Donors can) call ​Madison ​Junior ​High ​and ​buy ​a ​raffle ​ticket ​for ​$10 and ​they ​could ​be ​entered ​into ​(a) drawing ​for ​a ​car,” Loveland said. “They ​can ​donate ​as ​much ​as ​they ​want ​to ​these ​cute ​students.”

Those interested in donating or participating in the raffle can call (208) 539-3310 and let the school know they would like the proceeds from their ticket to go toward the orchestra’s trip to Carnegie Hall.

“In ​the ​Rexburg ​Cultural ​Arts ​office our ​biggest ​goal ​is ​to ​provide opportunities ​for ​people ​to ​have ​special ​community ​experiences,” said Emily Miller, the event planner for Rexburg and Oktuberfest. “We ​don’t ​want ​it ​to ​be ​just ​about ​having ​fun ​and ​about ​entertainment, (though) ​a ​lot ​of ​the ​things ​we ​do ​are ​entertaining ​and ​are ​really ​fun, ​but ​the ​goal ​really ​is ​that ​building ​community and ​having ​those ​shared ​experiences.”

For more information on upcoming events in Rexburg, visit the Rexburg Arts website.