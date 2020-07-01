Rexburg overcoming coronavirus like Amazonian ants

Giant Amazonian ants can contract an entomopathogenic fungus. This specific fungus bores into the cuticles of unsuspecting ants and grows from the inside out.
The ant’s body fills with spores as it can no longer function, simply staring into oblivion as the fungi end its life.
I read about these ants and their fungal nemesis 4 years ago. I was horrified, yet intrigued. The thought of being slowly erased from the inside left an impression on me.
After living through a government-mandated quarantine and speaking with several small business owners, I was reminded of those ants and fungi.
For much like the Amazonian ant and its fungus, Rexburg business owners were hit with something unexpected, although the city’s came in the form of a government-mandated quarantine.
Businesses that would have otherwise thrived were suddenly unable to function as revenue streams dried up overnight.
Rexburg businesses, like the Amazonian ant, wouldn’t just roll over and accept defeat.
Case and point, Amazonian ants often overcome entomopathogenic fungus. It leaves some of their bodies disabled for a time, but through the secretion of a special antimicrobial fluid contained in their glands, ants can stop the fungal growth before it becomes fatal.
Likewise, Rexburgian business owners persevered through quarantine, although their salvation came from ingenuity rather than antimicrobial sweat.
Through innovation, change and sacrifice, many business owners were able to overcome quarantine through helping their community.
Take Gator Jack’s, for example.
Justin Zonts, the general manager of Gator Jack’s, discovered through social media that many Rexburg citizens couldn’t find essential food items like sugar, flour and rice at the start of quarantine. After speaking with his supplier, Justin realized that he was able to acquire said items. That’s when he had the thought to transition to a bulk foods store.
“If we were going to do this, we’re going to go all-in.” Zonts said. “So I went online and said ‘Rexburg, this is what we’re going to do. Send me a list of everything you guys need.’ Turns out, we could get nearly everything.”
Through adding a bulk foods grocery store to the existing business, Gator Jack’s weathered COVID-19’s storm.
It was able to help the community, break-even from the losses and keep all of their employees on staff.
Keeping one’s workforce amidst massive nationwide layoffs is no small feat. Gator Jack’s had the advantage of an active customer-base they could fulfill needs for.
Among massive nationwide layoffs, not every business actively works through a business-to-customer model like, for example, EZ-NetTools, a local business-to-business company.
The company conjured up different ways to help the community and the small businesses they work with. When these businesses couldn’t supplement their online commerce with face-to-face sales, EZ-NetTools had to get creative with ways it could support those companies.
“We created new, stripped-down plans that helped our clients who had to temporarily cease business activity, and offered face masks to our clients who were deemed essential by the government,” said Bruce Eckman, the founder and CEO of EZ-NetTools. “We tried many other ideas as well. We updated websites, offered online coaching and boosted e-commerce for clients that needed it. We did everything we could to help them succeed during these crazy times.”
Whether it’s sending out face masks or selling bulk foods, these two businesses persevered through a pandemic by adapting, innovating and being creative. They, and other local businesses, see problems as opportunities. They adapt, innovate and persevere.
Business owners endured the harsh economic climate that befell Rexburg in quarantine’s wake, and much like the giant Amazonian ant, would not let it define them.
That enduring strength is what giant Amazonian ants and Rexburg business owners have in common.