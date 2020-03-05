Rexburg police and FBI ask for images in missing children’s case

According to a press release sent by Yellowstone National Park, the Rexburg police and Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking Yellowstone visitors to submit any photos that could assist in finding Tylee Ryan and J.J. Vallow.

Ryan and J.J. Vallow haven’t been seen since last September. The press release states that both Ryan and J.J. Vallow were in the Yellowstone National Park with their mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, and uncle, Alex Cox.

The group traveled in a silver 2017 Ford F-150 pickup with an Arizona License plate, CPQUINT.

To submit photos and videos, go to FBI.gov/Rexburg.

To report any tips to the Rexburg Police Department call (208) 359-3000 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST).