Rexburg Police Department finds homemade incendiary device on welfare check

On Dec. 19, Rexburg Police Officers conducted a welfare check on a suicidal male. Upon arriving, law enforcement noted that he was intoxicated and made multiple suicidal statements to his neighbor. Officers smelt a gas-like substance on the premises.

According to a press release from Rexburg Police Department, an officer located a device containing seven quart-sized jars slightly filled with gasoline inside a pressure cooker. Electrical wires connected the jars to each other and a timer.

Rexburg Police Department contacted the Idaho Falls bomb squad for assistance in dismantling and disabling the device.

At the time of the bomb squad’s arrival, the male and his property were not physically hurt or damaged.

“The male subject was taken into custody and transported to Madison Memorial Hospital to be evaluated and is being charged with one count of Felony unlawful possession of a destructive device,” according to the press release.