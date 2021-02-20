Rexburg Police Department hosts press conference on officer shooting of suspect; identity of killed individual released

Chief Shane Turman of the Rexburg Police Department hosted a brief press conference Friday morning to give an update on the shooting of a suspect by a police officer at Brenchley Apartments on Feb. 15.

The man killed in the incident was 50-year-old Troy Alton Allen of Rexburg, who was a resident at Brenchley Apartments. The identities of the officers involved have not yet been released. Said officers were placed on administrative leave following standard procedures of CITF and the Rexburg Police Department during an investigation process.

On Feb. 15, police were dispatched following a report that Allen forced himself into another apartment unit looking for someone, and was “strung out,” according to a witness. The witness felt that Allen was going to strike her.

“Police began looking for the male around the apartment complex and soon after located Mr. Allen in a hallway,” Turman explained during the press conference. “Officers requested an ID and he refused. At this time Troy had his hand in his pocket and the officers repeatedly ordered him to remove his hand. Mr. Allen refused to cooperate and resisted. At this time Mr. Allen came at the officers in an aggressive manner with his hand still in his pocket and officers continuing to order him to remove his hand from his pocket.”

According to Turman’s statement, Allen then charged at the officers with his hand in his pocket.

“Officers at this time fired to stop the threat by Mr. Allen who was now closing the distance between them very quickly even as the officers were backing up as fast as they could,” said Turman. “Mr. Allen sustained hits from the officer’s gunshots and fell to the ground. Officers then secured Mr. Allen.”

The officers called for assistance and an EMT arrived on scene within three minutes of the initial shots fired.

“At this time Mr. Allen was deceased,” explained Turman in the meeting.

Officers immediately secured the scene to protect evidence according to Turman.

“I want to express my deepest sympathy and condolences to the family of Mr. Allen and to the officers involved and their families,” continued Turman. “These things are never easy and something that no officer ever wants to be involved in. The taking of a life has a deep and profound effect upon all involved.”

Chief Turman was not able to answer any questions pertaining to whether Mr. Allen was actually armed with a weapon or how many shots were fired due to the ongoing investigation led by the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. Turman confirmed that officers have responded to incidents involving Allen in the past, but that he was always “very polite and very good.”

The officers had “no indication that at this time this was going to happen, that he would act in this way,” explained Turman.

Scroll reached out to the manager of Brenchley Apartments, Danielle Quayle, for her comment on the incident.

“If anything is taken out of this it needs to be that we need to be aware of mental illness,” Quayle said. “The system failed him.”

Quayle shared that she feels that Allen’s lack of resources to mental health might have contributed to his breakdown.

“I love this man,” shared Quayle. “I will openly say I loved him like a brother. Those officers, what they’re having to go through right now because of his mental illness break and his choice … they were put in an impossible situation, and I think even his family would say the exact same thing I’m saying.”