Rexburg Police Department identifies stabbing suspect

On Wednesday, Sep. 23, the Rexburg Police Department identified Saturday's stabbing suspect as Gerardo Estrella Mendoza.

According to the criminal complaint document, Mendoza has been charged with Aggravated Battery and Weapons Enhancement.

Records indicate that on Saturday, around 8:00 p.m., Mendoza arrived at the victim's residence, where he opened the front door and called the victim's name.

The victim responded, and Mendoza found the victim lying on the couch watching television.

After approaching, Mendoza stabbed the victim twice on the right side of the face.

According to the affidavit, the victim fought Mendoza off, at which time Mendoza left the property.

The victim sought medical treatment at Madison Memorial Hospital, where one laceration was closed with medical adhesive, while the other required nine stitches.

Police arrested Mendoza the same day, and his bail is set at $150,000.

The victim has since filed a criminal no-contact order against Mendoza.

According to court documents, Mendoza was charged with a misdemeanor about one hour before the stabbing. Police pulled Mendoza's red Nissan Armada over after witnessing Mendoza driving without his seatbelt, using his mobile device and crossing the center line three times.

According to the affidavit, the officer asked Mendoza why he was driving the way he was, and Mendoza said that he was just frustrated.

Due to Mendoza lacking motor insurance, he was charged with Motor Carrier Failing to Provide Liability Insurance.

Mendoza's next court appearance is on Sep. 30 for a preliminary hearing.