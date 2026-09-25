Monday, October 5

Clouds 48°F

News by students, for students. Since 1905.
Advertisement

Rexburg Police Department identifies stabbing suspect

by Isabella Garn | Sep 25, 2026 | Crime and Courts | 0 comments

Mendoza's Mugshot
Gerardo Mendoza's mugshot. Image credit: Madison County Jail

On Wednesday, Sep. 23, the Rexburg Police Department identified Saturday's stabbing suspect as Gerardo Estrella Mendoza.

According to the criminal complaint document, Mendoza has been charged with Aggravated Battery and Weapons Enhancement.

Records indicate that on Saturday, around 8:00 p.m., Mendoza arrived at the victim's residence, where he opened the front door and called the victim's name.

The victim responded, and Mendoza found the victim lying on the couch watching television.

After approaching, Mendoza stabbed the victim twice on the right side of the face.

According to the affidavit, the victim fought Mendoza off, at which time Mendoza left the property.

The victim sought medical treatment at Madison Memorial Hospital, where one laceration was closed with medical adhesive, while the other required nine stitches.

Police arrested Mendoza the same day, and his bail is set at $150,000.

The victim has since filed a criminal no-contact order against Mendoza.

According to court documents, Mendoza was charged with a misdemeanor about one hour before the stabbing. Police pulled Mendoza's red Nissan Armada over after witnessing Mendoza driving without his seatbelt, using his mobile device and crossing the center line three times.

According to the affidavit, the officer asked Mendoza why he was driving the way he was, and Mendoza said that he was just frustrated.

Due to Mendoza lacking motor insurance, he was charged with Motor Carrier Failing to Provide Liability Insurance.

Mendoza's next court appearance is on Sep. 30 for a preliminary hearing.

  • Civics and Student Living Desk Editor

    Isabella Garn covers Civics and Student Living as a Desk Editor for the Scroll. She plans to graduate in December of 2026 in Communications with an emphasis in Journalism. Isabella has been a member of Scroll since 2025, starting as a copy editor. She loves being able to share her passion of writing with her practicum students.

    View all articles
Advertisement

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News