Rexburg Police Department releases statement on the police shooting of an “unwanted subject” at Brenchley Apartments

The Rexburg Police Department released a statement Tuesday afternoon concerning the “officer-involved shooting” that took place the day before.

The statement read:

“On February 15th, 2021 at approximately 20:11hrs, Rexburg Police were dispatched to the 400 block of South 3rd West in reference to an unwanted male subject. Two Rexburg officers arrived on scene and ultimately found the unwanted subject in question and made contact with him. Shortly after making contact shots were fired. At this time, we don’t have any answers to what exactly occurred, and it is unclear what lead up to shots being fired. The subject, a male, 50-year-old Rexburg resident, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officers that were involved were not injured and are not being identified at this time. Both officers have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into the shooting, which is a standard procedure in all officer involved shootings.

The shooting is currently under investigation by the Critical Incident Task Force which is comprised of Detectives from multiple Law Enforcement agencies throughout Eastern Idaho.

We would like to express our sincere thoughts and prayers to everyone involved.

Respectfully submitted,

Chief Shane Turman

BY Assistant Chief Gary Hagen”

Scroll will continue to update the story as the investigation develops.