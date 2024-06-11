Rexburg is gearing up for a celebration of Pride on Saturday, organized by Flourish Point, a local nonprofit dedicated to supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

According to their website the event hopes to be “a day of celebration, love and unity among LGBTQ folks and allies alike.”

The event will commence at 3 p.m. at Porter Park, with a variety of vendors, activities and booths available for attendees. The booths will offer products, activities and informational resources from local organizations.

At 3:30 p.m., the Opening Ceremony and Drum Circle will set the tone for the day.

Following the opening activities, a Unity Walk will take place at 4:15 p.m., symbolizing solidarity and support for the LGBTQ+ community. At 4:30 p.m., participants can look forward to the “Best of Pride Fit Check,” a showcase of Pride outfits. This will be followed by a brief intermission at 5 p.m.

The evening program, starting at 5:30 p.m., will feature various performances by local talent.

“We have an incredible lineup of performers this year, and it’s always wonderful to see the local talent shine,” said Joni Hunt, the founder of Flourish Point.

After another intermission at 6:30 p.m., the day will culminate in a band performance at 6:45 p.m.

Safety and security are also priorities for the event organizers.

“We have private security and plainclothes police officers blending in with the crowd to ensure everyone feels safe,” Hunt said. “Our de-escalation team is also trained to handle any issues that might arise, ensuring a positive experience for all attendees.”

Hunt, who started Flourish Point in 2020, shared her motivations for organizing the event.

“It’s hard to be queer in Rexburg, and I wanted to change the conversation to be more positive, uplifting and supportive,” Hunt said.

Flourish Point encourages everyone to attend, whether to show support for the LGBTQ+ community or simply to participate in the festivities. The organization also invites those interested in volunteering or donating to reach out through their Instagram or email.

For more information about the event and volunteering opportunities, visit Flourish Point’s website or follow them on Instagram.