The City of Rexburg published a new survey for residents to give feedback on budget priorities and public services.

“We would like to know your opinion regarding what city services should be prioritized,” Mayor Jerry Merrill wrote in his October newsletter.

The ten-minute survey briefly explains how Rexburg creates its budget and lets residents order their preferences for essential and non-essential services, such as police, water, medical and parks. The city will use these results to plan the 2024 budget.

The poll is a part of Engage Rexburg, a recent initiative to build transparency between the city and community. Residents can make an account and share thoughts on topics such as expanding recreation areas and overall quality of life.

City council members unanimously approved the poll in September.

“I like it because it’s educational,” said Robert Chambers, a city council member. “It educates the community, but it also educates us.”