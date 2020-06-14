Rexburg remembers JJ and Tylee

A ribbon tying ceremony and a vigil for Joshua (JJ) Vallow and Tylee Ryan were held on June 13, to mourn their deaths.

“This has been an emotional time for our whole community, not just in Rexburg but all the surrounding areas,” said Emily Hoge a Rexburg resident. “I think it’s a way for us to grieve and process our thoughts on how this has taken a toll on our community,”

Rexburg locals and students gathered at the Rexburg Courthouse at 11 a.m. to tie white and blue ribbons on trees, lamposts, and poles up and down Main Street.

The white ribbons represented innocence and the blue for serenity.

“It’ll be good to be able to drive by and see the symbolic ribbons of the white and the blue and hopefully bring closure and comfort to those who were touched by this story,” said Janeese Summers an organizer of the event.

Residents gathered later that night at the Beehive Pavillion in Porter Park for a vigil for the kids.

“I have prayed with a broken heart about how we can heal from these events and what came to me is love, just like the Woodcocks, they have responded in love,” said Diana Johnson a Rexburg resident and former acquaintance of Chad Daybell.

Attendees held candles and balloons as they gathered around to listen to letters addressed to JJ and Tylee from Tylee’s aunt, Annie Cushing.

“I’m grateful that neither of you will ever suffer by that woman’s hand again,” said Annie Cushing in a letter addressed to Tylee.

After the reading of the letters, there was a musical number of Amazing Grace and a moment of silence.

Participants blew out their candles and released their balloons in honor of JJ and Tylee.

At the conclusion of the program, participants had the opportunity to write notes that would be given to the family at a later date.