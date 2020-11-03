Rexburg residents bring up concerns over no Pioneer Road crosswalk

Some residents are concerned over the lack of a crosswalk on Pioneer Road, this has prompted them to make a petition online.

According to the petition, which has over 100 online signatures, Pioneer Road is the only main street in Rexburg without a crosswalk for pedestrians. The main concern is that there is no safe way for children to cross the road, and the speed limit is often disregarded by drivers. The goal is to get crosswalks placed along the road for pedestrians.

Jason Thomas, a junior studying advanced vehicle systems, agrees with the petition. He lives on Pioneer Road and shared his concerns with the street conditions. He noticed multiple bus stops on walks with his wife and child, but nowhere for the children to cross. Additionally, he said crossing the street is important because a lot of the parks are on the other side, so there needs to be a crosswalk to make those areas more accessible.

Thomas described his experience crossing the road as “okay.” There is a stretch of road on his side of the street where there is no sidewalk. This makes it challenging for him and his family because they cannot push their stroller through the dirt and must use the bicycle lane.

Thomas said that he noticed reckless driving on Pioneer Road as well. He has seen and heard people racing their car down the street, and because it is such a long stretch, it is easier to go faster.

“People kind of fly down that road and don’t really follow the speed limit,” Thomas said.

He said it is “very concerning.” As a father of a six-month-old, he worries about not having a secure place to cross for his child growing up on a busy road. Because there is no crosswalk, they walk on the side of the street without a sidewalk, which makes them feel unsafe.

“With Rexburg being a college town and a family town … having a safe place to cross the road would not only keep families safe, but children safe,” Thomas said.

Alexander Espada-Hernandez, a sophomore studying special education and former delivery driver, thinks the crosswalk is something to consider. He said there is a lot of car and foot traffic on the road, and he may support the petition depending on the location. However, he has not noticed any more reckless driving on Pioneer Road compared to the other streets in Rexburg.

“It might be good to have a crosswalk to signal drivers to slow down so that people can cross,” said Espada -Hernandez.

The bend in the road by The Village apartment complex is where he thinks it should go because of the bus stop right there.

The petition can be found online with signees and comments with multiple comments in support of the crosswalk.