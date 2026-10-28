Rexburg Runners take on haunted 5K and half marathon

Run the Undergrad hosted a Haunted 5K and Half Marathon on Saturday, Oct. 24, starting and ending at Porter Park.

Rexburg community members and BYU-I students participated in the race dressed in Halloween costumes, while spectators were asked to scream on the count of 10 to start the event.

The event drew 609 participants. Runners could choose between a 5K route that went up to the Rexburg Temple and down the alleys of Main Street or a 13.2-mile half-marathon route that extended past the temple and along roads through the surrounding fields.

5K start at Porter Park. Image Credit: Brianne Maloy

Along the route through town, runners encountered zombies near College Avenue. Volunteers dressed in zombie makeup and torn clothing lunged at participants as they ran through the path.

"I have full confidence in Sister Speed and Elder Fast," said Sebastian De Osambela, a sophomore studying construction management, who came dressed as missionaries with his fellow BYUI students. "And as the junior companion of (these) two, Elder Quick, I just look up to them and know they'll just carry me and we'll get away from those zombies."

The first-place male and female BYUI student finishers in the half marathon each received a $100 scholarship.

The men's first-place prize went to Nathan Tarbet, a sophomore studying mechanical engineering, who finished with a time of 1 hour, 24 minutes. Grace Gilbert, a freshman studying marriage and families, won the women's scholarship with a time of 1 hour, 36 minutes. Prize money was donated by Kettle Embroidery and Idaho Central Credit Union.

Event organizers and Run the Undergrad owners from left to right, Jacob O'Neal, Gregory Page, and Heidi Mendenhall. Image Credit: Brianne Maloy

Jacob O'Neal, a junior studying biomedical science and co-owner of Run the Undergrad, said, "This went so well. We only had one person stray off the course out of the 600."

Run the Undergrad is a student-run organization that hosts affordable fun runs for the Rexburg community. The Haunted 5K and Half Marathon was its first Halloween-themed event.

"Next year we'll for sure host it, because we're all gonna be at school. That will be our senior year, and we want to go out with a big bang. We hope that next year we can have a thousand people," said O'Neal.