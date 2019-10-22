Man injured in Rexburg officer-involved shooting

A large law enforcement presence blocked off a Rexburg street following an officer-involved shooting early Tuesday morning.

According to the Rexburg Police department at around 12:58 a.m., an adult was shot once near 2nd North and 2nd West. First responders rushed the man to the hospital with apparent non-life threatening injuries.

The Rexburg Police Department called the East Idaho Critical Task Force which is conducting the investigation for this incident. The Task Force includes investigators from law enforcement agencies around eastern Idaho.

Investigators from the Idaho State Police, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho Falls Police Department, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and Bingham County Sheriff’s Office were on scene with dozens of investigators.

Investigators have used survey equipment and looking around a dark-colored sedan with skid marks and fluid leading into a driveway. Large full paper evidence bags have also been seen being carried by investigators.

Law enforcement began leaving the street around 7 a.m.

Police are not releasing the names of those involved until the conclusion of the formal investigation. They say no officers were injured in the incident.

The Rexburg Police Department plans to provide further information as the investigation continues.