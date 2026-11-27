Lauren Hollander and Nora Mayer are the artists behind the new hand-painted mural on the second-floor entrance of the Hyrum Manwaring Center.

Mayer, a junior studying psychology, works for the Dean of Students and at the Student Honor Office. She has been painting the Dean's windows when the Spirit Department walked by and saw her work. They requested her services via email, and Kayla Zarate, a Spirit Events Program Assistant, asked her and Hollander to work together on the mural.

"I am so grateful we were doing it together so we could work through the painting as a team. It took much longer than expected, but as we worked together, the mural came together," Mayer said.

Zarate provided the Christ-centered reference photo, and the two began to brainstorm. The painters did not know what space would be their canvas until a week leading up to Campus Christmas.

"We didn't know where we would paint, then they showed us the whole big windows. (Hollander) had never window painted, and this was much larger than the windows I did at the Dean's Office," Mayer shared. With trial and error, the painting began to emerge.

Hollander, a junior in apparel entrepreneurship, learned to paint following Bob Ross tutorials. As she expertly curved the last touch of gray on the donkey by Mary, a student paused and smiled before walking away.

Lauren Hollander painting the donkey for the nativity. Image Credit: Aliza Saunders

"I like to do the animated style, and after about 20 minutes sketching, I began to fill color and mix. The reference had no dimension, so that took time to balance," Hollander noted.

Both painters took quite a bit of time to mix the colors. From a palette of primary colors, acrylic lines began to emerge.

"I had to paint muted but rich colors, skin tones and so many layers. Whenever I ran out of the mixed color, I would have to mix and then match it to the layer I was working on," Hollander said.

Mayer balanced on a ladder to carefully etch out a draft of the letters she would then outline in white.

"O, come let us adore him."

She climbed down, considered the alignment, and then adjusted the lettering. Her time window painting has given her an eye for detail, but this scale is something new.

Nora Mayer painting over the letter sketch. Image Credit: Aliza Saunders

Students walking by pause and watch the work. They read the lettering, scan the nativity and depart, almost always sporting a soft smile.

A few are brave enough to whisper praise or compliment the artist.

"So good!"

"Wow!"

"I love this!"

"This is so cutie!"

Mayer clambered off the ladder and began to touch up the paint on a tree.

The process took about eight hours for Mayer as she worked on the trees, snow and lights.

"I added the lights on the trees to symbolize Jesus as our Light. Everything about Jesus is light, so I wanted that to reflect in the trees," Mayer said.

Nora Mayer fixing the snow on a tree. Image Credit: Aliza Saunders

Mayer said that she felt ministered to as she worked on each layer.

"Everyone who walked by was so loving," Mayer said.

Hollander was grateful for the encouragement from staff and students who thanked her for reminding them what the Christmas season is all about.

"Everyone had a good mood. There was nothing negative said, and their gratitude contributed to what Christmas really means. Jesus is the center of our lives, so of course we want to move Him into the center of our lives," Hollander said.

Students who want to see the finished product can find the nativity on the windows of the Welcome Center in the Hyrum Manwaring Center.