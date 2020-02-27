Rexburg Tabernacle Orchestra performs Tchaikovsky

The Rexburg Tabernacle Orchestra will perform a Tchaikovsky concert on Feb. 27 at 7:30 p.m. The concert will be held at the Rexburg Tabernacle Civic Center, with free admission.

In an e-mail, Gwyn Harris, the Orchestra’s manager, said the program will feature Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4 and the popular 1812 Overture.

The orchestra is made up of volunteers who bring their talents to the stage to entertain and inspire others.

Kendell Nielsen, the Orchestra’s associate conductor and director, said the concert will be “very stimulating intellectually, socially and psychologically.”