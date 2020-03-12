Rexburg takes the stage

On March 13 and 14 at 7 p.m., the Rexburg Tabernacle Civic Center will roar with applause as Rexburg’s Got Talent holds its first round.

Spectators will cheer on their favorite acts by being the “fifth judge.” After paying a $5 admission fee, visitors will receive a small ticket which they will use to cast in their votes.

“I have so much thanks for this program,” said Mattie Jeppesen, a singer who has participated in every Rexburg’s Got Talent event. “It’s so much more than a community music thing. It’s so awesome if you allow it to be if you open yourself to changes and criticism. It’s really awesome.”

Spectators can support singers like Jeppesen as well as comedians, dancers, jugglers and musicians by participating in the future rounds of the event.

“Come support this,” said Jackie Rawlins, the director and producer of Rexburg’s Got Talent. “Come let your vote be heard. Come enjoy a family-friendly evening with all kinds of talents. These people are putting themselves out there and they need that support. So come enjoy three weekends in a row at the Tabernacle Civic Center. You won’t be disappointed.”

For more information, check out Rexburg’s cultural district’s Facebook page.