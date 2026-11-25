The Rexburg temple will now offer an adjusted appointment schedule on Saturday evenings, as well as Tuesday and Friday mornings.

According to the scheduling website, the temple will be open from 6:10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. for all ordinances on Wednesday and Thursday. On Tuesday and Friday mornings, the temple will open earlier, starting at 5:10 a.m. and then running until the traditional close of 8 p.m.

On Saturdays, certain ordinances will be available for a portion of the day. Initiatory and sealing ordinances will be held from 6:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Endowment sessions will be held every 30 minutes during the traditional hours of 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with sessions at 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Baptistry appointments will run on Saturdays every 30 minutes from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Bethany Coon, a sophomore studying Marriage and Family Studies, works at the temple on Saturday afternoons and finds joy in seeing those who serve. Although Coon could not comment on the schedule changes, she noted that taking time to attend the temple helps her prepare for her other responsibilities.

"The Lord loves effort, and he sees your sacrifices. It may take time out of your busy week, but you are gaining something so much more meaningful," Coon said.

Caleb Kelly, a sophomore studying data analytics, spent two weeks as a temple worker prior to his mission and noted that the temple is a place to learn more about God. Instead of commenting on the particulars of the schedule changes, he appreciates the blessings of time spent in the house of the Lord.

"Temple worship really changes your perspective. My testimony grew so much. When God has a plan, he compensates for you and will make the worship worth it," Kelly said.