Rexburg Temple closed until at least the end of April

On March 23, it was announced that the Rexburg temple will be closed until the end of April. This closure means that ordinances for living and dead will not be completed in Rexburg.

“Based on First Presidency direction, temple activities have been temporarily adjusted,” according to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints website, “This temple has suspended all operations and ordinances until further notice. If you have an existing appointment for a sealing or your own endowment, you will be contacted by temple staff.”

At the end of April, the situation will be reevaluated and then decided if they will open the temple again. Updates will come via the Church, and the Scroll will update as more information becomes available.