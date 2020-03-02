Rexburg wrestles with stigma to achieve proper census count

Not getting the proper count in the census can mean a lack of political representation, lack of preparedness in natural disasters and — as the city of Rexburg knows — missing out on millions of dollars for various services, programs and grants.

Rexburg largely undercounted students in the 2010 census, and this year they have worked to ensure a proper count of students is conducted. While confusion, misunderstanding and poor execution contributed to undercounting students, there is another population that was undercounted for different reasons.



Latinos were also undercounted in 2010 during the census, not only nationwide but here in Rexburg as well.



Daniel Torres, an economic developer for the city of Rexburg, said they anticipate similar problems for this year’s census because of two perceived barriers: language and fear.



“It is harder for (Hispanics) to be reached because our area is very English-speaking,” Torres said.

To combat this, the city worked with BYU-Idaho to create a video in Spanish to help explain the process and role of the census.

Arellano Ramirez, a Latter-day Saint bishop of a Spanish-speaking congregation in the Rexburg area, said the language barrier is secondary. The pressing concern is the other barrier, fear.



“For most (Latinos), the fear of persecution or retaliation, particularly with the strong anti-immigrant wave, is the primary barrier,” Ramirez said.

Latinx advocacy groups raised concerns when the Trump administration pushed for a citizenship question to be included on the census this year, even though the census would not be able to share that information with other agencies such as ICE or DHS. The citizenship question ultimately will not be included in the census after a Supreme Court ruling.

“The census does not share information with any federal agency,” Torres said. “When the federal government comes to your door, that could be off-putting, especially if you are here not as a citizen. Census workers are local residents, friends and neighbors, not federal agents.”

Torres emphasized that even people who don’t have proper documents and are not citizens should respond to the census and do not need to fear deportation or other actions taken against them.

Even though the citizenship question is not included, Ramirez noted that hesitancy remains among Latinos to respond to the census.

“There is a fear in general, especially for many families to be separated from their children,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez explained that negative stereotypes and a hostile culture toward Latinos has increased in recent years and prevents many from feeling safe, but that many have accepted it and expect it as the price to pay for living in the United States.



“There are stereotypes to generalize all the Latino community as illegal and an intolerance for those that work in the fields, especially when elections are coming,” Ramirez said. “But as many say, ‘that is the tax we pay to live the American Dream.’”

Torres said to help overcome some of the fear and stigma, the city will be holding a town hall meeting to clear up any misconceptions and assure residents that they will be safe if they respond to the census. The tentative date for the town hall meeting is March 14 and will feature trusted leaders in the local Latino communities including business owners and religious leaders.

Ramirez said he recognizes that overcoming stereotypes takes decades to accomplish, but he hopes people will try to understand Latinos better and see them as fellow humans and fellow Americans.

“If I can say anything, it is to allow ourselves to understand that Latinos come in all colors, all backgrounds and from many countries,” Ramirez said. “Here in Idaho, many have been looked down upon and treated with disregard or with anger, especially during political times. Many do come from unfortunate circumstances where they face the choice of death or to move wherever they can to find peace. For some — not all — due to the lack of proper documents get constantly persecuted, some do get ripped apart from their families. They learn to live with that fear.”



If there is one message he could send to the people of Idaho, Ramirez said it would be this: “Regardless of their immigrant status, all of them, and I mean it, all of them, are willing to pay a big price and risk it all, just to stay here and contribute to the growth of this beautiful country.”