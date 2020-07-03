Rexburg’s first LGBTQ+/Minority center to open winter 2021

“I guess now is as good a time as ever to announce I officially signed for a building and in the upcoming months I will be putting together teams and going through a lot of renovations and things, but: I will be opening Rexburg’s first LGBTQ+/Minority resource center Winter 2021.”

A tweet on June 23 by Grey Woodhouse got over 1,000 likes and 100 retweets. Woodhouse said opening this center has been something Woodhouse has wanted to do for over two years now.

“I refuse to leave Rexburg until there’s one open,” Woodhouse said. “(Recently) I was like, ‘Why don’t I just do it?’ So I decided to put down money on a place.”

This will be a place for minority groups such as Black Student Union or BSU and Understanding Sexuality Gender and Allyship, or USGA to have meetings and a place for minorities in Rexburg to come if they need counseling or other forms of support. It will be located in downtown Rexburg at 12 College Ave.

“There are no resources here,” Woodhouse said. “There’s no way for anyone to go and be like, ‘I’m gay and I need a therapist.’ So, it’s just going to have resources for even legal help counseling, other foundations scholarship funds, things like that, so it’s just going to be for minorities to actually have a place in this town because they don’t.”

Woodhouse has taken the beginning steps in getting this center opened. An attorney has offered to help pro bono and counselors have reached out willing to provide resources.

Woodhouse has seen the support of students and other citizens in the area willing to offer their time and talents including videography, design and social media help. A GoFundMe has already exceeded the $3,500 goal with more donations coming.

The president of USGA has been working closely with Woodhouse in these beginning stages the centers opening. Cailin Russell, a senior studying art, is the president of this local organization.

Currently she has been designing logos for the center but will help with additional needs in the future.

Russell said this center will be nice because USGA currently doesn’t have a solid place to meet.

“I think this would be nice for people because for so long, minorities in this town like LGBT people and people of color just have a hard time finding each other and coming together having a place to meet, and just feel safe and welcome,” Russell said. “I think the center will be a really great place where everyone can come and feel welcome regardless of who they are.”

Russell thinks this center will show the “flavor” that Rexburg has because of the many individuals that are gay that don’t know others like then exist.

Woodhouse has big hopes for this center and the impact that it will have on the Rexburg community, including students.

“In the past, a year and a half, I think Rexburg has been shaken to its core, to say the least,” Woodhouse said. “There was the Honor Code protests and then the Honor Code gay protests that we had in March and then the Black Lives Matter protest and all these things are happening, and it is needed now more than it ever. I think as people are seeing less minorities come out, they’re like, ‘Oh, you guys exist,’ but nobody knows where to go from here. So I think it’s just important to keep going and have people feel like they belong.”