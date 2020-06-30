Rexburg’s Independence Day activities

The Chamber of Commerce will proceed with Rexburg’s usual Fourth of July activities with extra precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Although the afternoon celebration at Porter Park has been canceled, the usual Independence Day festivities will take place.

9 a.m. The Main Street Mile

From 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., runners can register at the entrance or beforehand at the Rexburg Races website. The website has a volunteer sign-up form as well for set up and take down.

The cost of registration is 3 years old and older. Strollers are allowed.

The race will start on West Main Street and end at Porter Park. The heats will start at 9:20 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 9:40 a.m. According to the website, runners will receive a water bottle and a day pass to Rexburg Rapids for that day only.

10 a.m-2 p.m. The Independence Day Parade

The parade will start at 10 a.m. on the corner of 2nd N and 4th E. The theme for the parade is “Celebrate Small Town America.” Those wanting to be in the parade should fill out an application on the Chamber of Commerce’s website.

Jerry Merrill, the mayor of Rexburg, has worked with the Chamber of Commerce to set up precautions for a safe parade. The route is larger than usual to give spectators room to spread out. Passing out candy or other items will not be permitted.

“Since there will be no items distributed, there will be no reason to crowd up into your favorite ‘candy chasing’ spot,” Merrill said. “We encourage folks to spread out around the route. The end of the route will be just as good as the beginning, or maybe even better!”

In the City Council’s monthly newsletter, the Chamber asked community members to not invite anyone from out of town to help keep the crowd manageable with only “local families and those who usually come for the fun.”

12 p.m-9 p.m. Independence Day Bash

An Independence Day Bash will be hosted at the Madison County Fairgrounds. There will be inflatables for all ages, as well as a mechanical bull.

Wristbands for using the inflatables will be $10 for an all-day pass. There will be local food vendors as well.

According to their Facebook page, there will be precautions taken for social distancing and disinfecting throughout the event.

5 p.m. Whoopee Days Rodeo

The rodeo will take place on July 3-4. Seating will open at 5 p.m. at the Madison County Fairgrounds. There will be limited seating in order for spectators to practice social distancing.

The cost of tickets is $10 for ages 14 and older, $6 for ages 7-13 and free for kids under the age of 6. BYU-Idaho students can get in for $6 with an I-Card. A family pass is offered for $40.

Tickets can be bought at the gates or in advance at Albertsons, Broulim’s or Valley Wide. More information on the rodeo can be found on the Madison County Fairgrounds website.

There is a tentative plan to live-stream both the parade and the rodeo for those wanting to watch from home.

The mayor also talked of plans for a firework show later in the evening, possibly following the rodeo.

“Our hope is to shoot them from a location or two that most everyone can see from their yard or their street and won’t need to gather in a large crowd to see them,” Merill said. “To accomplish that, it will take more funding than we have budgeted for, so anyone who would like to contribute to this effort would be very much appreciated. Our goal is to celebrate our freedoms, this great country, and community and do our very best to keep everyone safe at the same time.”