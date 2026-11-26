The Robinson Family Light Show is in the process of setting up their display at Rexburg Rapids. Photo Credit: Tanner Aamodt

The city of Rexburg is hosting N.O.E.L.: A Night of Enchanting Lights on Tuesday, Dec. 1, to kick off the Christmas season. The event will be from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Riverside Park, Rexburg Rapids and The Neutral Zone.

Rexburg's annual Christmas tree lighting will be held alongside the opening night of The Robinson Family Light Show. According to Neutral Zone manager Josh Heaton, there will be four alternating light shows running that evening.

The event will feature train rides, ice skating, bumper cars, fireworks, live music, food trucks and more.

Some of the new attractions at the event include warming igloos and a holiday village with free games and activities.

The Robinson Family Light Show trailer parked at Riverside Park. Image credit: Tanner Aamodt

An event shuttle will be running from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., allowing guests to travel from Hemming Village and the BYU-Idaho Stadium to Riverside Park. Parking will also be available on-site.

According to the City of Rexburg website, the parking lot will only be accessible from North first East during the event. Second North will be closed to all traffic except for the train and the event shuttle between Center and North First West during the event.