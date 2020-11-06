Rexburg’s new dog park is fetching amazing

Dog parks are among the fastest-growing park amenities nationwide. In developing cities, dog parks have become a staple among American suburbs, according to The Trust for Public Land.

In April, the Rexburg City Council approved a budget for a dog park within Nature Park. Currently, the park is the only public place where dogs are allowed to roam free and play without a required leash.

The City of Rexburg states that “Owners are legally responsible for the behavior of their dog(s) at all times,” and to “use at your own risk.”

Overall, the new dog park has sparked a positive opinion on many local dog owners.

“It’s really nice,” said Brianna Suaste on the Facebook page, Rexburg Dog Group. “Nothing too fancy, but perfect for pups to run around and socialize.”

The new dog park features grass instead of gravel, which can harm your pets’ paws.

“I love that it has grass,” said Jaycee Nuthall on Facebook. “My dog does not like running on rocks which is what many other apartment dog parks have. It’s also very big with plenty of space for him to run. So happy to have a fenced-in dog park I can take him to any time.”

Stacey Steele, a local dog owner, shared on Facebook that she feels some future improvements to the park would be nice. Ranging from a bigger trash can, a working water fountain, to some lighting and covered seating, the dog park could benefit from a few upgrades.

Dottie Adams, another local dog owner, said in a Facebook comment that she would like to see some “tires buried halfway in the ground for doggies to run through.”

According to AAA State of Play, watching a pet play may be beneficial.

“Watching your pet having a good time is good for you, if for no other reason than it makes you happy,” according to AAA State of Play.

Additionally, according to a 2018 National Recreation and Park Association survey, 91% of Americans believe dog parks provide benefits to their communities, according to AAA State of Play.

While the consensus shows a majority of Americans love dog parks, others may enjoy them for other not-so-obvious reasons.

“I enjoy the smell that wafts in from the sewage plant,” said Em Carey on Facebook.

“I’ll bet the dogs like that part the most,” replied Trevor Moss.

The new dog park is located inside the Nature Park and is open to all local dog owners.