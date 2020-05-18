Rexburg’s new normal

A statue of a little boy near the now-empty David O. McKay Library has a new addition: a mask that says “I love you, but stay back.”

As some students returned to Rexburg or remained for spring semester, they’ve had to adjust to a closed campus and a college town on lockdown.

“Regardless of any announcements from federal, state, and local officials, a return to on-campus work and study will not take place immediately,” according to the BYU-Idaho newsroom.

While stage one commences and things start opening back up, students prepare to go back to a more normal life.

“It’s nice seeing Rexburg come to life again,” said Sabrina Lefort, a senior majoring in family and marriage studies. “When we were on lockdown it was eerie and quiet. People still respect the six feet apart rule, but everyone’s out and enjoying the weather.”

Some students said that quarantine has actually aided their school work.

“COVID-19 has helped me manage school better,” said Michael Call, a senior studying biology and an essential worker. “It saves me time to not have to go to campus and back between work shifts.

Other students miss interactions on campus.

“It’s tough to not have reasons to leave the apartment,” said Blake Carpani, a senior studying financial economics. “I’m definitely missing the Hart Gym and classes on campus.”

The social aspect of college, such as going out to restaurants and meeting new people, has been halted due to quarantine.

Rebecca Endsley, a sophomore studying biochemistry said it’s hard to stay entertained and motivated with all the limitations.

“I struggle with quarantine because I am extremely extroverted, once it ends so will my suffering,” Endsley explained.