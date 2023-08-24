Java Espress, Rexburg’s second coffee shop, will open its first Rexburg store on Saturday.

In honor of their grand opening Saturday, the drive-thru coffee shop will offer a selection of free 16-ounce drinks during their operating hours — 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Customers can enter raffles for the chance to win Bear World passes, Lagoon tickets, Chuckars tickets, Java swag and more.

On Friday, the store will host a ribbon cutting with the Rexburg Chamber of Commerce at 12:30 p.m.

Java Espress boasts gourmet coffees, Italian sodas, smoothies and more. The coffee shop’s menu lists all their drinks, flavors and snacks.

Located at 545 N. Second E. the drive-thru will be open 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Friday and Saturday 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We are very excited to open a new location up North,” said Java owner Shane Murphy in a Chamber of Commerce press release. “It feels great to bring the ‘JAVA LOVE’ culture to our area and are proud to service the community with our friendly, fun atmosphere and exceptional, high-quality products.”

Murphy founded Java in 1993 in Idaho Falls. Rexburg is its 14th location.