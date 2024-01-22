Mamoru Martial Arts cut the ribbon Friday to commence a day full of music, demonstrations and activities.

“I just want him to learn discipline and being able to listen to instructions (and) follow along,” Alonera Flores, who brought her son, said.

She explained how his fascination with Star Wars got him interested in martial arts.

“I was really excited for him to make new friends,” said Flores.

Upbeat music mixed with the sounds of kids testing out different skills rang through the dojo.

The Rexburg Chamber of Commerce, including Mayor Jerry Merrill, attended.

This is Mamoru Martial Arts’ third location — one at a private home in Rexburg and the other in Rigby.

They are the only martial arts location in Rexburg that teaches Judo, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and Karate.

Mamoru Martial Arts is located at 155 East Second North, Studio B, in the Rexburg Arts Center.

Follow Mamoru Martial Arts on Facebook or go to their website for more information.