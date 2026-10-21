Rexburg’s newest expansion

According to Colliers, a real estate company operating in Rexburg, businesses such as Culver's, WinCo, Five Below, and more are making their way to the outskirts of Rexburg, near the local Walmart. The project is projected to be complete by 2029.

Rexburg's expansions have moved toward Exit 332 off the highway and will include a new shopping district. The plaza will include T.J. Maxx, Buckle, Maurices, Five Below, and Ulta. Across the street, Olive Garden, Wingstop, and Jersey Mike's have already been established. A National Grocer is also under contract behind the SpringHill Suites. Several other plots have been opened for sale.

Given the number of people living in Rexburg, some students are concerned about how road conditions and housing might affect the expansion.

"I think it’s good to have more businesses, but we need more housing for sure," Hannah Freeman, a junior studying accounting, said.

Hamlet Homes is also building a new housing development, Alpine Heights, to help offset the influx of new residents in the Rexburg area.

Haiden Jacobson, a junior studying psychology, said, "I think that’s a great idea. I would be a little bit worried about the roads being horrible, but they’re kind of already horrible."

Outside of concerns for traffic and living, Rexburg has made the move to grow as a town and community up toward Sugar City.