Rexburg’s water park, Rexburg Rapids, opens at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

The park‘s most recognizable features, two water slides, provide distinct experiences. The yellow slide offers a slower descent, and the blue slide provides a chance to catch more speed.

In addition to water slides, the park has a splash pad with more slides, fountains and a waterpark classic: a giant bucket of water that dumps like clockwork.

A lazy river winds underneath slides and through the park.

Unlike some traditional water parks, Rexburg Rapids allows outside food.

Admission is $7.25 per person, or $99 for an unlimited season pass, lasting until the park closes August 24, according to Rexburg Rapid’s website.

Grills, shelters, party rooms and the entire facility are available to rent.

Seniors over 60, veterans, or spectators who don’t want to swim, get $5 discounted admission. Children age 2 or under enter for free but a swim diaper and liner are required, which can be purchased for $4.

Life jackets are available free with collateral.

Swim lessons for ages 6 months to 18 years begin June 17. Register at Rexburg City’s website here.

Rexburg Rapid’s has been open for 13 years since its first season in 2011, according to the City of Rexburg.

Rexburg Rapid is located at 50 W 2nd N, Rexburg, ID.



