Fizz Rizz, Rexburg’s newest mocktail bar, is having a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday at 5 p.m. after its first week’s explosive success.

A special happy hour in celebration of the event will last from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“We want to give them the opportunity to have another chance to try multiple drinks at a really good cost,” said Joseph Aragon, one of Fizz Rizz’s owners.

Aragon and Daniel Alworth, the other owner of Fizz Rizz, were expecting to be busy their first nights open, but nothing could have prepared them for the continuous flow of customers, unrelenting even on week-day nights.

Since opening night, they have added more seating and made adjustments to their kitchen processes, including hiring more staff to keep lines short.

Aragon and Alworth have worked to intentionally create a sociable and enjoyable atmosphere for all ages.

Some of these measures include installing narrow bars for close conversation and an intimate feel.

Neon signs, UV lights and a variety of affordable arcade games contribute to the atmosphere.

“People aren’t on their phones, except to take photos … I haven’t seen that in years,” Alworth said. “People when you go into a restaurant, they’re usually like all texting and hunched over, there’s no atmosphere.”

Fizz Rizz isn’t the only thing Aragon and Alworth have going on in their lives.

They are both married and recently became fathers.

“You just have to filter out what’s important,” Alworth said. “Like, I don’t watch TV, play games, very often if ever, maybe on Sundays.”

Alworth is currently taking 12 credits to become a special education teacher and Aragon works from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Information Technology before coming to Fizz Rizz at night.

“Seeing people be happy makes things worth it,” Alworth said.

Information and updates are available on Fizz Rizz’s Instagram.

“We’re two normal guys trying to make something great,” Alworth said.