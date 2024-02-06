The Rick Thomas Illusionist Show filled the Hart Auditorium to the brim on Friday, with audience members arriving an hour early to secure their seats.

Billy Armstrong, a student who attended the event, was excited to be there.

“I just wanted to do something more out in the community because I’ve been tucked away a lot. It’s nice to get out and see something different for a change,” Armstrong said.

Davy Berrett, a freshman studying electrical engineering, heard about this event from his friends and attended the event because of his appreciation for magic.

“I’m interested in seeing illusions, and I’m expecting surprises,” Berrett said.

The show itself featured disappearances, sharp blades, interlocking rings and audience participation. An 11-year-old boy was brought onto the stage to perform some magic with Rick Thomas himself.

“It was super fun!” the boy said. “I got a balloon and a magic box too. I want to do it again.”

During the intermission and at the end of the show, the halls of the Hart Building overflowed with fans trying to get souvenirs. Stuffed tigers, posters and magic sets sold quickly. Many of the souvenirs went to young children.

The event concluded with Rick Thomas snapping pictures with his fans.

To many fans, his final words were “Thank you for coming to my Mansion of Dreams.”