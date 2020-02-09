Riding through space

On Feb. 19, Black Light Cosmic Cycling will be offered as a fitness class in the John W. Hart Building in room 141. According to the BYU-Idaho’s Fitness Class Schedule, there will be a class from 8 to 8:50 p.m. and a class from 9 to 10:00 p.m.

There will be music, black lights and an atmosphere that enables stimulation. It is recommended to wear shirts that glow in the dark.

There is no cost to attend this event but shirts will be available to purchase for $8.

Students across campus are already looking forward to this event.

“I have attended a few cycling classes in the past, but I am extra pumped for this one because it sounds like a blast,” said Annie Pearson, a freshman studying elementary education.

Other fitness events coming up include the LazyMan IronMan, which takes place from Feb. 1 to Feb. 19, and BYU-I Crossfit Games, which takes place Mar. 21. For more information visit the fitness activities page.