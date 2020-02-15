Riding with your friends through space

The BYU-Idaho Fitness Center is hosting multiple Blacklight Cosmic Cycling classes in the John W. Hart Building Room 141 on Feb. 19. The two classes will be from 8-8:50 p.m. and 9-9:50 p.m.

Haley Ball, a freshman studying public health and the instructor for the Blacklight Cosmic Cycling class, said that this is her second semester as a cycling instructor, and she enjoys each aspect of the job.

“I have been able to meet so many cool and new people and have met some pretty inspiring people,” Ball said. “They have inspired me, and I hope that I have inspired them.”

Ball said this is going to be an exciting event with black lights and music that people can party to while also meeting new people.

Participants are encouraged to wear modest clothing that can glow in the dark. Ball suggests white or neon colors. Shirts will also be available to purchase for $8 at the event.

There are 35 bikes available for each session and all of the bikes have been reserved. Ball emphasizes that if students are interested in attending the event, they are allowed to show up and see if spots become available.

For more information please visit the BYU-I Fitness class schedule.